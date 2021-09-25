Brokerages Set Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth about $56,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $50,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 960,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $367.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.06. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.