Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT at $11.96

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLAKY. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. 34,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,741. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

