Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) PT at $5.13

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several research analysts have commented on GSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of GSS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

