Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

HIMS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 1,369,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

