Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $59.86

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $94,198 and sold 161,412 shares valued at $5,457,485. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 287,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.