Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) PT at $65.92

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.