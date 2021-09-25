Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $42.56

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 442,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

