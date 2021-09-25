Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $155.15

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $144.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

