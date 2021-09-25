Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $72.59

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.59.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ZI stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,092,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,785,115 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

