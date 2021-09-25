Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,824 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 86,467 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 148,126 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,708,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $97,295,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

