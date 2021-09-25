Brokers Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.96.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.18 and a 1-year high of C$90.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

