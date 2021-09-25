Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,540. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

