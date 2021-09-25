Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$78.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE BBU.UN opened at C$58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of C$38.68 and a 1 year high of C$61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

