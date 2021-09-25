BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.21

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $19.54. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 33,334 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The company has a market cap of $347.38 million, a P/E ratio of -37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

