Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 750,111 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $839.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

