BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Cap of $51.47 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $14,925.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044096 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

