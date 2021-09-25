Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cable One were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 15.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One stock opened at $1,859.53 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,982.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,873.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.