Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,442,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,033 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

