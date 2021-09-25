California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

