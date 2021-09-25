Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.49

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 1338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 108,892.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

