Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,607 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of 3D Systems worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

