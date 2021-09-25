Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 39.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,446,000 after buying an additional 589,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 543.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 677,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

