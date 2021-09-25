Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 317,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

