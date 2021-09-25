Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Teradyne by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

