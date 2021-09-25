Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $149.75 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

