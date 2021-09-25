Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.97.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.96. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.