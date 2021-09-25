Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,341 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.62 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

