Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.34 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.46.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.