Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 382,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

