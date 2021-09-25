Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $340,000 in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

