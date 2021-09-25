Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 57.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

