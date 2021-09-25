Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 112,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

