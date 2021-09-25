Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $145.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.