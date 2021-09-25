Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

