Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$121.00 target price on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.41.

TSE:CNR opened at C$146.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a market cap of C$103.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

