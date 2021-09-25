Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $50,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

