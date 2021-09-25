CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

CTRE stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

