CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 513.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOTZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth $66,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

LOTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.