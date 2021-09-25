Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,460,000 after buying an additional 435,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average of $221.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

