CBDAO (BREE) Trading 58.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, CBDAO has traded down 58.7% against the US dollar. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $31,061.83 and $48,996.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00043129 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

