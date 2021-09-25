CBM Bancorp, Inc. (CBMB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.50 on October 8th

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) announced an annual dividend on Friday, September 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $16.29 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of CBM Bancorp worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

