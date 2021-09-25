Ccore Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $99.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $26,637.76 and approximately $99.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00123567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

