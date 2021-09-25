Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.05% of Celanese worth $1,187,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 448.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE opened at $152.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.45. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.30 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

