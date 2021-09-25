Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.05

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $13.55. Cellectis shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 95,308 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLLS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cellectis by 21.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

