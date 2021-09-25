Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.05

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $13.55. Cellectis shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 95,308 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cellectis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

