Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,364 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $72.98. 1,580,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,059. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.