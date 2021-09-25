Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.92. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.