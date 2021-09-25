Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.92. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82.
In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
