Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $199.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.92. Chart Industries has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

