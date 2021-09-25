Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chemed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $792,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $468.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

