Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.22

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.22 and last traded at $93.16, with a volume of 28462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.